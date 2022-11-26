Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAB. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 475 ($5.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.64).

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

LON:BAB opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.55) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.38.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

