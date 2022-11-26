Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $278.74 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $278.74 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Balancer has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $6.12 or 0.00036990 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,719,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,582,570 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
