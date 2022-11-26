Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

