Barclays Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($52.86) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($17.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

ETR:FME opened at €29.92 ($30.53) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.95 ($26.48) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

