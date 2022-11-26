Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Has $170,000 Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lowered its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,005 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

GIIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

