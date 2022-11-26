Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New $32.34 Million Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 965,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,341,000. Switch accounts for about 8.4% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 575.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 762.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.21. 1,393,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,157. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

