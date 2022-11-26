Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases 264,835 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,835 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises about 1.5% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 1.12% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,947,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after buying an additional 321,422 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 4,413,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 498,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,487,222.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

