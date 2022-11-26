Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $936,000 Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.38% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBSA. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 11,638.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TBSA remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

