Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.13.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of C$38.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.09.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.