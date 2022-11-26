Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on December 8th

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the northwest of Coolgardie; and holds interest in the MacPhersons project, comprises of two resources with 20,724 meters of exploration drilling.

