BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Stake Cut by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,722 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health accounts for about 1.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of BELLUS Health worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,671 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $9.10 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

