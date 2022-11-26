Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.91

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.91 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.45). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.46), with a volume of 90,509 shares traded.

Benchmark Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £281.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

