Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSY. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

