Berenberg Bank Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 750

Nov 26th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $667.57.

Beazley Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

