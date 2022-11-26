Berenberg Bank Raises Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 295

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ESNT opened at GBX 252 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £760.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.95. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 168.60 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 366 ($4.33).

In other news, insider Paul Forman sold 32,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £73,743.75 ($87,198.47).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

