Biconomy (BICO) Achieves Market Cap of $65.93 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Biconomy has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,461,738 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption."

