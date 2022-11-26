Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion and $4.86 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,485,537,190 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

