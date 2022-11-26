Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $22.49 billion and $4.97 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.48 or 0.08285963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00489942 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.00 or 0.30059974 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,485,537,190 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

