Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience purchased 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,550,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,055.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 130,434 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,068. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

