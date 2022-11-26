Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NYSE:BVS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 191,671 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

