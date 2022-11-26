Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.
NYSE:BVS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
