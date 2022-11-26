BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $891.73 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $891.73 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

