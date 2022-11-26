BitShares (BTS) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and $9.51 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008514 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,762,784 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

