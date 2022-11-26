Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $67.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

