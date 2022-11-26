BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ZEB opened at C$36.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.14. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$31.52 and a 1-year high of C$43.00.
