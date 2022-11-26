BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 2nd

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ZEB stock opened at C$36.54 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$31.52 and a 1-year high of C$43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.14.

