BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 2nd

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ZRE opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.82. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.93 and a 12 month high of C$28.80.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.