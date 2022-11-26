BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 2nd

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZRE opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.82. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.93 and a 12 month high of C$28.80.

