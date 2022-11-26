BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZWH opened at C$22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.08. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$23.90.

