BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
ZWH stock opened at C$22.60 on Friday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.08.
