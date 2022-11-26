BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

TSE:ZPW opened at C$14.25 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.65.

