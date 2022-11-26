BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.72

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $4.90. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 24,996 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

