Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $78.41

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 235,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

