Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $78.41

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.41.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 235,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.