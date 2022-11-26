Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $36.03

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.