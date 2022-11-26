Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $122.27

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $72.36 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

