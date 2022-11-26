Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $47.09

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

