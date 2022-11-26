Brokerages Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $23.05

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

ECOM stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

