Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $120.43

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.