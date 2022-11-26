Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target at $142.75

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKCMF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($158.16) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($183.67) to €183.00 ($186.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

