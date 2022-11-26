Cable One, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.85 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $54.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $714.38 on Friday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $797.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,101.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Cable One will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,050 shares of company stock worth $8,126,151. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.