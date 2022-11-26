Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE:CM opened at C$65.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$55.35 and a 1 year high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.