Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Oracle by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 18.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 46.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

