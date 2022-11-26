Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

