Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $278.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

