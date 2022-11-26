Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

