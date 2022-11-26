Capital Analysts LLC Has $567,000 Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $112.37 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

