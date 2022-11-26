Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 485 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NKE opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

