Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 43.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 58,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.65.

Shares of DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

