Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,141,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,952,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,474,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,835,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

