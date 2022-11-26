Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

