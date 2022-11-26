Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

