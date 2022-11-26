Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

